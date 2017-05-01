Sick.

Via Daily Mail:

A 19-year-old woman has been sentenced to death in Pakistan after she accused her cousin of raping her at gunpoint.

The woman said she was asleep at her family home in Rajanpur, in the country’s central Punjab province, when the attack happened.

She reported the crime to the local panchayat, a tribal court that operates outside the official justice system in remote areas of the country, but was told she had intentionally seduced her attacker.

The panchayat, which included the alleged rapist’s father, then found her guilty of adultery and declared her a Kari, or adulteress, the Express Tribune reports.

As a result the teen was sentenced to death by stoning or to be sold off, according to the Hindustan Times and Tribune.