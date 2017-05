I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

As we just reported, the Secret Service is now investigating Kathy Griffin for her beading picture of

Her first response to the furor was defiance and justifying her actions, that she had a right to mock Trump.

Share +1 Shares 0