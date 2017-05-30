Internet is forever…

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas) scrubbed pictures of herself on location at Super Bowl LI following a Washington Free Beacon report on the congresswoman using campaign funds for tickets to the event.

The Free Beacon reported last week that Jackson Lee’s campaign made two separate transactions totaling nearly $10,000 for Super Bowl tickets from her campaign funds for the Feb. 5 championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots that was held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Three days before the event, Jackson Lee’s campaign disbursed $4,900 to 21st Century Fox for Super Bowl tickets. A second transaction was made days after the game when Jackson Lee’s campaign reimbursed Gerald Womack, her campaign manager, $4,900 for tickets.

