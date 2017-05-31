Booker knows his chance is in 2024, Hillary has one more run left in her.

Via Law Newz:

I’m really trying to keep my cool here. We are dealing with a presidential administration that seems to be destroying things at home while embarrassing us abroad at nearly every possible opportunity. We know Bernie will never reach the Oval Office, no matter how cute the slogans are, and we are sick to death of being reminded about how Hillary Clinton was the most predictable loser since Justin Guarini. But we had Cory Booker. We did. I know we did. He has been our calming Twitter salve that soothes our rage-wounds after Trump’s maniacal misspelled 4AM rants. And now, I fear we’ve lost Booker.

Let me catch you up, in case you’re still recovering from a weekend of patriotic-themed cocktails. Last Thursday, it was widely reported that Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump asked Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak what he thought of setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and Moscow to discuss strategy in Syria. Such a conversation would have been bad enough if it had happened once Jared was officially FSILOTUS, but this little tête-à-tête apparently happened in December. Not a good look for Kushner.[…]

And yet, despite this, Cory Booker – heir-apparent to HRC – is out there breaking with the DNC and urging us to go easy on Kushner. Booker told CNN:

“I think we need to first get to the bottom of it, he needs to answer for what was happening at the time,” Booker replied. “It raises very serious concerns for me. And that could be a potential outcome that I seek, but I want to understand, at least hear from Jared Kushner, as well as the administration, about what was exactly going on there.”

As much as I would love to chalk Booker’s leniency up to a level-headed sense of due process, I’m distracted by the $41,000 the Kushner family gave to Booker for his Senate run and the $20,000 they gave to his mayoral campaign. And it’s not even just money – they’re buddies too. Booker was a guest at Ivanka and Jared’s wedding in 2009. While campaign contributions and wedding invitations don’t definitely prove that Booker is biased, things sure don’t look good for our hero.

Keep reading…