Feminists imploding at the affront to their heroine.

Via Washington Times:

Mr. Gardega’s “Pissing Pug” went up Monday next to the “Fearless Girl” bronze statue, which defiantly stares down Arturo Di Modica’s “Charging Bull.” The statue of the girl was commissioned in March by State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Mr. Gardega called it “corporate nonsense.”

“It has nothing to do with feminism, and it is disrespect to the artist that made the bull,” he told The New York Post. “That bull had integrity.”[…]

Mr. Di Modica — who erected the 7,100-pound bull without permission in front of the New York Stock Exchange in 1989, before it was eventually moved to its current location in Bowling Green Park — said in March that “Fearless Girl” is a cheap marketing ploy that takes his piece out of context.

“That is not a symbol! That’s an advertising trick,” the Sicilian immigrant said at the time. “Women, girls, that’s great, but that’s not what that [my sculpture] is.”

“I put it there for art,” he said. “My bull is a symbol for America. My bull is a symbol of prosperity and for strength.”

Keep reading…