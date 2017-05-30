Listen to what he says. It’s all cool, because hey, he doesn’t agree with me. That makes him a racist.

Via Daily Caller:

A Texas state Democrat admitted to assaulting a Republican colleague after the Republican called ICE on illegal immigrant protesters Monday.

Matt Rinaldi, a Republican Texas state representative, claimed that his Democratic colleagues threatened and assaulted him when he called ICE on illegal immigrant protesters in the state capitol.

“Today, Representative Poncho Nevarez threatened my life on the House floor after I called ICE on several illegal immigrants who held signs in the gallery which said ‘I am illegal and here to stay.’ Several Democrats encouraged the protestors to disobey law enforcement,” Rinaldi wrote on Facebook.

Rinaldi also said that Representative Ramon Romero “physically assaulted” him and other Democrats were “held back by colleagues.” (RELATED: Democrats Attack Texas Republican After He Calls ICE On Illegal Protesters)

Nevarez admitted in an interview Tuesday morning that he “shoved around” Rinaldi.

