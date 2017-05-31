I wonder how many of them voted for Hillary. Nah… not really.

Via Washington Free Beacon:

A public interest law firm has discovered thousands of noncitizens were quietly removed from Virginia voter rolls and that a number of the removed individuals had been voting since the 1980s.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), an Indiana-based group that litigates to protect election integrity, released a report detailing their findings on Virginia’s voter rolls. The group filed numerous lawsuits and submitted a number of record requests in order to gather the information after the state had initially stonewalled their efforts.

The extensive review of voter history files across Virginia’s 133 jurisdictions found that state election officials removed 5,556 noncitizen voters between 2011 and May 2017. Of the 5,556 noncitizens that were quietly removed from the rolls, 1,852 cast ballots.

PILF said that a total of 7,474 illegal ballots were cast by the noncitizens, with records of illegal voting dating as far back as the 1980s.

“Virginia’s voter registration system is so flawed, noncitizens have been found voting since the 1980s and weren’t caught until recently—by happenstance,” Logan Churchwell, PILF’s spokesman, told the Washington Free Beacon. “It’s 2017—using the honor system to determine eligibility is only defended by those without a sense of outrage toward voter fraud.”

Last year, PILF released a similar report that found 1,000 noncitizens that were removed from the state’s voter rolls, 200 of whom had voted illegally. However, only eight Virginia locales originally complied with the group’s records requests at the time.

Some officials told PILF that political appointees close to Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe had given guidance that prohibited the disclosure of illegal voters to the group, citing the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA) as reason why they could not turn the information over, PILF said.

“At the instruction of Governor McAuliffe’s political appointees, local election officials spent countless resources to prevent this information from spilling into the open,” J. Christian Adams, president and general counsel of PILF, said of state’s response to the records requests.

