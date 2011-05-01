Via NRO:

If you read the left-wing press, you’re keenly aware that white-supremacist and anti-immigrant violence is on the rise. In New York City, a white supremacist killed a black man with a sword.

In Kansas, a white man allegedly shouted ethnic slurs at two Indian engineers before shooting them both (killing one). In Maryland, a member of an “alt-Reich” Facebook group stabbed a young black Army officer to death without provocation. And last weekend, a white supremacist Bernie Sanders supporter stabbed two good samaritans to death after they intervened to stop him from accosting a young Muslim woman and her black friend on a Portland train.

All of this is deeply disturbing, and the events are frequent enough (and come soon enough after Dylann Roof massacred nine black men and women in Charleston) to suggest that a problem — white supremacist violence — that our nation has long struggled to control may be re-emerging as a significant force in American life.

