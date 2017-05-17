Unlikely. They have their narrative.

Via Washington Examiner:

The former Trump adviser who was reportedly monitored by the FBI to investigate possible contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia says neither the FBI nor the CIA are telling the truth about his role, which has resulted in an “ongoing barrage of false information” in the last three months.

Carter Page made the accusations in a Monday letter to the House Intelligence Committee in which he asked to address the committee directly.

“I have learned from your Committee staff on this Memorial Day holiday that I might not be immediately afforded the opportunity to address the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan, et al. as per our previously scheduled appointment for next week,” Page wrote. “In the interest of finally providing the American people with some accurate information at long last, I hope that we can proceed with this straight dialogue soon.”

As an example of false information, Page cited the Russian “dossier” that was reportedly used to secure a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant against him. The dossier was a 2016 intelligence product compiled by a former British intelligence officer, and was meant to be used by political opponents of Trump. However, it’s unclear how much information in the dossier is accurate, and how much was verified by U.S. intelligence agencies last summer as a basis for obtaining a FISA warrant that allowed Page to be monitored.

Keep reading…