Via VOA News:

A 44-year-old man has been stoned to death by the al-Shabaab militant group in Rama Addey town in southern Somalia’s Bay region, reports say.

The al-Shabab militant group on its official website said the man was convicted for adultery in Ufurow town, 60 kilometers west of Baidoa. Al-Shabaab said the relatives of the woman involved reported the case on May 20.

In an audio posted on the website Sunday, an al-Shabaab judge says the man identified as Dhayow Mohamed Hassan confessed to adultery while being married to two women. The militant judge accused the man of impregnating a woman outside of marriage. The judge proclaimed his sentence was stoning to death upon confession. There is no independent confirmation of the confession and al-Shabaab has not published any evidence.

Al-Shabab courts are not public and it’s hard to verify confessions and other allegations against the defendants. It’s not the first time the group has carried out this kind of punishment.