Remember Pope Francis' somber facial expression when he met President Trump? Turns out, other world leaders got the same treatment! pic.twitter.com/mtkaOEnFze — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017

Funny.

Some people just freeze their face when asked to pose for a picture. My mother was one. Took a beautiful unposed picture, horrible posed pictures where she’d always look like she was frowning.

Looks like the Pope often has the same issue.

But of course, liberals ran with the face as a way to attack Trump, comparing it to an unposed picture of Obama smiling with the Pope also smiling. And not the posed picture with Obama, which also showed ‘resting pope face.’

Of course there were also those pictures of Trump with the Pope smiling.

But the media choose to point out the negative. As usual.

