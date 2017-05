The View has become a shrine for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Via Grabien:

“Now, the question is, how will this affect our relationships overseas, and do his supporters care? I don’t — you know, I don’t care if his supporters care. This is — I don’t care. This is no longer, ‘Oh, he’s doing his thing.’ This is endangering the world, and I think foreign leaders are not happy with him.”