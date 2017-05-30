Another asylum seeker.

Via Washington Times:

German officials say a suicide bombing for this week was thwarted after the arrest of a 17-year-old asylum seeker who arrived in 2015.

Interior Minister Karl-Heinz Schröter told reporters on Tuesday that a teenager in Uckermark sent his family a family a farewell letter linked to impending “jihad.” Police in Brandenburg arrested the individual, who has lived in housing for unaccompanied refugees since 2016, although specific details have not been released due to an ongoing investigation.

Keep reading…