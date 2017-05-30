Sounds like Trump is trying to rejigger the staff.

From Free Beacon:

White House Communications Director Mike Dubke has formally resigned from his post, according to a White House official. Dubke tendered his resignation on May 18, and then stayed on through the end of President Donald Trump’s first major international trip.

Dubke resigned in a private meeting with Trump; Trump immediately accepted the resignation, according to Politico.

“The reasons for my departure are personal, but it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration,” Dubke wrote in an email to friends this morning. “It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments. This White House is filled with some of the finest and hardest working men and women in the American Government.”

