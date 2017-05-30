Lil Kim doesn’t really want to test our patience…

Via NY Post:

North Korean President Kim Jong Un laughed and cheered during the test-firing of a short-range missile as the reclusive regime said the demented despot warned of a “bigger gift package” for the US.

Images released by the state-run KCNA news agency on Tuesday show a beaming Kim sitting at a desk apparently supervising Monday’s launch of a rocket that landed in the Sea of Japan, the third missile firing in as many weeks.

The test-firing of a ballistic rocket, seen in a photo provided by North Korea’s state news agency.EPA

Other photos showed him consulting with military officials as a missile sits on a platform in the background.

Kim has ramped up the country’s missile testing as it experiments with developing an intercontinental missile capable of striking the US mainland

