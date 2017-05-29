Trump was visiting among others, the grave of DHS Secretary Kelly’s son, Robert, who had been killed in Afghanistan. He took time to talk with some of the moms who were there remembering their sons.

Via Fox News Insider:

President Trump took a detour during his trip to Arlington National Cemetery in order to visit the graves of those Americans lost in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Trump took a walk over to Section 60, which is dedicated to those who gave their lives in service from 2001 to the present.

Grieving family members were proud to see Trump and Vice President Pence visit.

A woman told Trump about her son who was killed overseas.

Keep reading