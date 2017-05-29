As opposed to the Podestas who actually got hundreds of thousands from Russia, including Tony Podesta for fighting against Russian sanctions? That’s what an actual Russian agent does.

Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle was taken aback on Monday when an analyst for the network insisted that President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is a Russian agent.

“You really think he wants to be a Russian agent? I mean that’s kind of a stretch,” Ruhle said during her exchange with Naveed Jamali, an MSNBC analyst who has written about his work as a former FBI double agent.

Jamali weighed in on the latest reports that Kushner proposed opening up a secret backchannel with the Russian government during a December meeting at Trump Tower with Russia’s ambassador, Sergey Kislyak.

Kushner, who is one of Trump’s closest advisers, is reportedly a person of interest — though not a target — in the FBI’s probe of Russian election meddling.

