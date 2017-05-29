Kim will never be as sad as when they finally lose patience with him. And that patience may be at an end.

Via Fox News:

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed to take action against North Korea after Pyongyang’s missile test on Sunday ended in the Sea of Japan.

Abe addressed the situation in a brief televised address on Monday: “As we agreed at the recent G7, the issue of North Korea is a top priority for the international community,” according to Reuters.

“Working with the United States, we will take specific action to deter North Korea.”

