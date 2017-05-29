They should have worn masks the same as the other cool agitators.

Via The College Fix:

A new video has surfaced of students this past week at Evergreen State College yelling and ranting about everything from “racist white teachers” and “white-ass administrators” to “black power!” during a so-called “meeting” with President George Bridges and other college administrators.

Apparently, the activists are not pleased that this recording made its way to the Internet at large.

One of the demands listed by Evergreen students, and addressed by President Bridges, is that something be done to resolve the “theft” of the video:

“We demand that the video created for Day of Absence and Day of Presence that was stolen by white supremacists and edited to expose and ridicule the students and staff be taken down by the administration by this Friday.” Next steps: Based on conversations with the Attorney General’s office, the most likely course of action requires an investigation. We commit to launching an extensive forensic investigation of the theft of this video and to determining who stole it from the student. If that investigation yields a suspect, we will seek criminal charges against the individual in consultation with the Attorney General.

Good luck with that one.

