Yeah, that toxic masculinity problem has saved your bacon more than once.

Via Daily Caller:

Left-wing website Vox attacked the Marine Corps for its “toxic masculinity problem” on Memorial Day, the national holiday dedicated to honoring the American men and women who died serving their country in the armed forces.

The liberal website, a personal favorite of Barack Obama with a reputation for butchering simple facts, claimed the Marine Corps has a “well-earned reputation for being a fraternity that often marginalizes or mistreats female troops.”

The author, Vox staff writer Alex Ward, does not appear to be a military veteran, although his current Twitter profile picture does show him drinking a very masculine-looking glass of lemon water.

