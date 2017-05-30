Joe is just your average blue-collar guy from Delaware… that has been in politics since 1970.

Via The Hill:

Former Vice President Joe Biden questioned Democrats’ strategy to win over middle-class voters at a rally Sunday, saying the negativity coming from President Trump’s campaign distracted party leaders from focusing on the issues, according to a NBC News report.

“Because of the negative campaign that [President Donald] Trump ran, how much did we hear about that guy making 50,000 bucks on an assembly line, [and] the woman — his wife — making $28,000 as a hostess?” Biden asked.

“They have $78,000, two kids, [are] living in a metropolitan area, and they can hardly make it,” Biden added. “When was the last time you heard us talk about those people?”

