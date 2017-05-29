Bringing China into the equation to press them more.

Via Daily Mail:

President Trump said Monday that North Korea has shown ‘great disrespect’ to China with its latest missile launch.

Jumping back into foreign policy after returning from his first overseas trip, Trump endeavored to drive a wedge between hermetic North Korea and its political benefactor – following futile efforts by the U.S. to get it to back off its aggressive actions.

‘North Korea has shown great disrespect for their neighbor, China, by shooting off yet another ballistic missile…but China is trying hard!’ Trump tweeted.

North Korea’s latest launch landed into the Sea of Japan, in a provocation toward one of the United States’ closest allies.

