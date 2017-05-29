Way to go, guys!

Via Daily Mail:

Thousands of motorcyclists gathered in Washington, DC Sunday to ride together on Memorial Day weekend for the Rolling Thunder ‘Ride for Freedom’ event.

Organizers from the non-profit organization say approximately 900,000 bikers participated this year, parading through the streets of DC to honor military veterans, prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Rolling Thunder was started 30 years ago when Vietnam veterans Artie Muller and Ray Manzo started talking about their concerns about POWs and MIAs from the Vietnam War, according to the non-profit’s website.

