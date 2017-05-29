Media still in denial.

Via Fox News:

Mike Huckabee told the mainstream media to “suck it up” and get over the fact their chosen candidate, Hillary Clinton, lost in 2016.

Huckabee criticized headlines like “Knives Are Out for Reince” and several others predicting that advisers like Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway and Gen. H.R. McMaster are on the verge of being fired.

“I want to remind them: Hillary lost, Trump won,” he said. “You may not like it. You may not agree with his policies. But, suck it up buttercup, because this is what we will experience.”

Keep reading…