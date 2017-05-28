Senator Dick Blumenthal (D-Stolen Valor) to lead the enlistment effort.

ATLANTA (AP) Democrats hope to enlist military veterans in another type of fight – for majority control of the House.

Looking ahead to next year’s elections, Democrats are trying to recruit at least two dozen military veterans to challenge Republican incumbents.

Democrats say candidates with military on their resumes appeal to independent voters and can help the party break the GOP grip on Washington.

Several veterans already have announced their bids in some of the 79 Republican-held House districts that national Democratic leaders have identified as top targets.

