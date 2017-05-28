Gee, kill the enemy. What a simple thought. Why didn’t the Obama administration think of it?

Defense Secretary James Mattis says the United States has now shifted its military strategy against ISIS from “attrition tactics” to “annihilation.”

In an interview aired Sunday on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Mattis said “our strategy right now is to accelerate the campaign against ISIS.”

“It is a threat to all civilized nations and the bottom line is, we are going to move in an accelerated and reinforced manner, throw them on their back foot,” he said.

“We have already shifted from attrition tactics where we shove them from one position to another in Iraq and Syria, to annihilation tactics where we surround them.”

