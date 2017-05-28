It’s Sunday, so they’re at it again…

Via Daily Mail:

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile from its east coast.

The missile was fired from the region of Wonsan in an easterly direction, South Korea’s military said.

The launch was immediately reported to President Moon Jae-in, who called a meeting of the National Security Council, the South Korean office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Earlier today it emerged that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a new anti-aircraft weapon system and ordered its mass production and deployment throughout the country, after weeks of defiant ballistic missile tests.

The North has been pushing to develop a wide range of weapon systems since early last year at an unprecedented pace including a long-range missile capable of striking the mainland United States.

In recent weeks tested its intermediate-range ballistic missile, making some technical advances.

