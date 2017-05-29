Tiny dancer is doing a quick tap dance.

Via Free Beacon:

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel had a hard time answering Sunday if Hillary Clinton should run for president again in 2020.

Appearing on CNN’s “State Of The Union”, Emanuel waffled over the question, ultimately insisting that Clinton “has to decide whether that’s in her heart.”

Clinton ran and lost to Donald Trump in 2016 in a stunning political upset. She delivered a commencement speech at Wellesley College on Friday, and she took several shots at Trump, including comparing him to Richard Nixon, who ultimately resigned from office.

“If Hillary Clinton is up for another presidential run, would that be a good thing for your party?” CNN anchor Dana Bash asked.

Emanuel was not quick with an answer.

“You know, look, you’re asking something that—we’re not even first through the midterm election. She hasn’t even declared, for me to say that—” he started.

