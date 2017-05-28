Perhaps the media could buy a clue.

Via Detroit Free Press:

President Donald Trump may be dogged by record-low approval numbers, but his core supporters in Michigan still seem to love him.

Four months after the president was inaugurated, those who voted for him in the last election seem little affected by questions over his campaign’s involvement in attempts by Russia to sway the election, a series of missteps on health care reform, a controversial travel order and more.

“He causes a lot of his own problems but I don’t think he’s getting a fair shake,” said Randall Shelton, a 64-year-old independent in Allen Park and self-described “angry white voter” who backed Trump in last year’s election. “As he said, it’s a witch-hunt. He never got a fair shake right from the get-go.”

It’s an opinion that’s easy to find among Trump supporters: He is trying to do what he promised. It’s Democratic obstructionism, biased media reports and, in some cases, even Republican intransigence — mixed with the president’s own idiosyncrasies and inexperience — that is hurting him.[…]

“Nobody’s giving him a chance other than the people who actually like him,” said MaryAnn Simon, an 82-year-old Trump supporter in Harrison Township. “I think he’s a good man and he’s accomplishing a lot but nobody seems to care. He always gets the bad end of the deal.”

Keep reading…