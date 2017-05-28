What are the odds in California that an intended victim is armed?

Via Law Officer:

One of two teenage robbery suspects shot and wounded by an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer — who authorities said was defending himself against attackers — died early Saturday at an area hospital.

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at 5:34 a.m., the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

The teen who was killed was identified by family as 15-year-old Darius Smith. The boy’s mother Reshawna Myricks said she cannot believe he’d be involved in a robbery.

She said the officer should have fired warning shots — instead of aiming at the boys.

“It’s not right. And I want to know what happened because the story you said ain’t the truth,” Myricks said. “The crazy part is they let you walk on … my baby is not walking on no more.”

Keep reading…