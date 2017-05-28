The media uses the ‘first source’ as fact.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump ended his Twitter silence on his first full day back in the U.S. by attacking the “fake news media.”

“It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers,” he continued.

“#FakeNews is the enemy!”

