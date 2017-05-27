Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump said Saturday afternoon he was bringing “hundreds of billions of dollars” back to the U.S. following his first foreign trip.

“Bringing hundreds of billions of dollars back to the U.S.A. from the Middle East—which will mean JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

The president concluded his trip abroad with a speech before service members and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Italy.

During his nine-day trip, the president visited Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy, and attended G7 and NATO meetings.

While in Saudi Arabia, Trump signed a $110 billion arms deal between the U.S. and the Middle Eastern country.

