Just give us all part of your income. That should solve everything…

Via Truth Revolt:

Facebook founder and multi-billionaire Mark Zuckerberg thinks everyone in America deserves a financial “cushion” to give them a leg up in life. Does his plan include spreading his wealth across the 99%? On the contrary, he wants other people’s money to do it, i.e., yours and mine.

Zuckerberg was the commencement speaker at this year’s Harvard graduation ceremony. He implored graduates to seek out a “new social contract” that would include universal basic income to give the working class a “cushion” — a sentiment he shares with other Silicone Valley elites:

“Every generation expands its definition of equality. Now it’s time for our generation to define a new social contract. We should have a society that measures progress not by economic metrics like GDP but by how many of us have a role we find meaningful. We should explore ideas like universal basic income to make sure everyone has a cushion to try new ideas.”

