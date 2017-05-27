Democrats supporting evil.

Via Fox News Insider:

A retired New York bomb detective who was critically injured in an FALN attack blasted the city’s mayor for allowing the terrorist to be honored.

FALN leader Oscar Lopez Rivera will be marshaling New York City’s Puerto Rican Day parade with the blessing of Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

Several sponsors, including the NYPD, Coca-Cola and Goya Foods have pulled their sponsorship of the event due to Lopez Rivera’s marshal duties.

Anthony Senft said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” that he lost an eye and both eardrums in a bombing attack led by Lopez Rivera.

