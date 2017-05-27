How many are using student loans and welfare for their plots?

Via Daily Caller:

Up to 23,000 people have emerged on the radar of British counter-terror agencies, according to figures released Friday by U.K. security forces.

British authorities revealed that 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals were ongoing in the wake of Monday’s terror attack in Manchester. Security sources claim that another 20,000 people have been considered “subjects of interest” at some point in time, the Press Association reported Saturday.

Britain’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency MI5 considered Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber in the attack, a “former subject of interest” who was “subject to review.” Despite being flagged to authorities on at least five separate occasions, they did not regard Abedi as an imminent threat.

Khalid Masood, the man who killed five people in the March Westminster attack, was in the same category of people who are no longer subject to any surveillance due to a lack of resources.

