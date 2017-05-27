That put a wad in the journalist’s panties.

Via Breitbart:

President Donald Trump ignored the custom of holding a press conference to conclude his trip abroad, choosing, instead, to celebrate his successful trip with a speech to the troops.

“I think we hit a home run no matter where we are,” Trump said as he spoke to members of the military at a Naval Air Station in Sigonella, Italy, celebrating his first trip overseas as president. “I can think of no better way to conclude our first foreign trip than to spend the time with you right here.”

Trump indicated that his biggest goal of the trip was to rally the world against radical Islamic terrorism.

“We traveled the world to form a partnership among nations devoted to the tasks of eradicating terrorism that plagues our planet,” he said.

