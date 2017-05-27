Damage control by USAA.

Via Daily Caller:

After facing a backlash for pulling advertisements from Fox News’ host Sean Hannity’s show, USAA will no longer run ads on liberal MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s show.

The insurance company originally claimed that it would no longer run ads on “Hannity” because of a company policy against airing ads on “opinion shows.” The Media Research Center then revealed that the company had placed ads on MSNBC shows hosted by Maddow, Chris Hayes and Lawrence O’Donnell, all of whom present the news from a liberal viewpoint.

USAA told ABC News that it aired ads on the three shows by accident, and will take steps to ensure that that doesn’t happen again in the future. That announcement followed USAA members flooding the company’s Facebook page with angry comments. Many commenters said they would take their business elsewhere in retaliation for MSNBC pulling the ads.

