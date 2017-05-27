Not shy about telling EU no.

Via BPR:

Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo said Poland will not be “blackmailed” into accepting thousands of refugees under the EU quota system, especially after the Manchester suicide bombing that killed 22 people, including two Poles.

Szydlo slammed weak-willed EU leaders for allowing the slow death of European culture and its people by taking in millions of refugees that are destroying the Western nations financially, socially and culturally.

In a defiant speech before the Polish Parliament on Wednesday, Szydlo urged lawmakers to protect Poland and its children from the scourges of Islamist terrorism and cultural suicide:

