Via KOB4:

An Albuquerque man is shouting his love for all veterans who make this country great from the rooftop — literally.

The Gabaldons have lived in their house near Old Coors and Yucca for decades. Rick Gabaldon — and now his home — beam with American pride.

“A flag should be flown every day by everybody,” he said.

Gabaldon took his appreciation one step further by turning his roof into a symbol of freedom.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for the last two years,” he said. “The roof had become very deteriorated.”

Gabaldon says he never joined the military but his late father, Bert Gabaldon, served during World War II. The huge and expensive undertaking pays respect to him and other service members.

“The neighbors first kind of freaked out a little bit but once they understood where I was coming from, they understood,” he said.

