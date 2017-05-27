A short clip that sums up this G7 summit: look who has chosen not to hear a translation of his Italian host's speech #G6 pic.twitter.com/6pXbBlfvof — James Landale (@BBCJLandale) May 27, 2017

It’s had thousands of retweets and of course had all sorts of nasty comments.

This is how they continually pump the animosity and paint him the fool.

Of course, the BBC reporter didn’t check before he tweeted it out.

He has since tweeted this out, the White House explaining that Trump had a small earpiece in his right ear. One might have surmised he was listening just by looking at him, but that, of course, would have required objectivity, and not bias.

Here’s a picture showing the earpiece when he’s talking with the Italian leader at another point.

The BBC reporter’s ‘clarification’ (without any apology for journalistic fail) has gotten 22 retweets at this moment.

