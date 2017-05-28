Unfair for the snowflakes to have a blot on their academic record. Update to this previous story.

Via The Federalist:

For the past month, Middlebury College in Vermont has been handing out daisies proclaiming that it has been disciplining students involved in a March incident involving social scientist Charles Murray that resulted in an injury to a professor.

It turns out the punishments were mere slaps on the wrist. The school on Tuesday announced it had completed its disciplinary process for the March 2 protests, disciplining a total of 67 students for their behavior. College officials broke down the incident into three stages. The first stage involved students who stood up and shouted so Murray was unable to give his speech.

The second stage occurred when Murray and professor Allison Stanger, a Democrat who was there to moderate the event and ask Murray critical questions, were taken to a separate room to conduct the speech and interview via livestream since they couldn’t function in the original auditorium. Students located the two and banged on the windows and pulled the fire alarm to further disrupt the event.

The final stage came when the two attempted to leave campus. A mob trying to get to Murray attacked the car that the two had fled to with security, and Stanger was injured.

Forty-one students were disciplined for their role in the first stage. The sanctions ranged “from probation to official College discipline, which places a permanent record in the student’s file,” so it is reasonable to assume these students received only temporary probation. One student who was disciplined in an earlier round of sanctions told the Burlington Free Press that her probation would be removed from her record at the end of the semester.

The 26 students who received more severe sanctions may have a permanent mark on their records. “Some graduate schools and employers require individuals to disclose official college discipline in their applications,” the school said. The school cited the federal privacy laws to avoid detailing the specifics of the punishments.

