Loathe not fear.

Via Washington Examiner:

Losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump hasn’t placated her detractors, says Hillary Clinton.

Reflecting on criticism stemming back decades and reaching into 2017 months after her latest campaign, Clinton said in a New York magazine profile that it is fear that continues to drive her detractors.

“You know, these guys on the other side are not just interested in my losing, they want to keep coming after me,” Clinton said. “I mean, think about that for a minute. What are they so afraid of? Me, to some extent. Because I don’t die, despite their best efforts. But what [really drives them] is what I represent.”

Clinton did concede, however, that Trump’s “brilliant” move in the 2016 campaign was to “blow the top off.”

“You can say whatever you want about anybody else, and I’ll tell you who to be against. I’ll tell you who you should be resentful of,” she said. Her campaign’s stories “were boring in comparison to the energy behind malicious nostalgia,” Clinton added.

