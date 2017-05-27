Euroweenies still don’t get it.

Via Daily Mail:

After starting his first presidential trip abroad wreathed in smiles, US leader Donald Trump is ending it with an uncompromising position and rebukes at the G7 summit.

G7 nations risk unprecedented deadlock after Trump resisted concerted action on hot-button issues such as climate change and migrant rights on Saturday.

An enduring motif of the G7, which represents the lion’s share of global economic output, has been to champion free trade.

However Trump on was said to be reluctant to compromise with European leaders over several key issues that prompted European council president, Donald Tusk, to admit that the meeting would be the most challenging in years on Friday.

A draft statement from the summit, seen by the Guardian, shows that Trump wanted world leaders to make little mention of migration and that he wanted a plan by the Italian hosts for a comprehensive five-page statement that acknowledges migrants’ rights to be thrown out.

