Via Sky News:

Egypt has launched airstrikes on “terror camps” in Libya in response to the slaughter of Coptic Christians earlier on Friday.

The country’s air force launched six strikes over its western border on Friday evening, with state media reporting jihadist training camps in the Libyan port city of Derna were targeted.

The area, in the east of Libya, is controlled by jihadists close to Al-Qaeda.

The action followed the killing of at least 28 people when masked gunmen attacked a bus of Coptic Christians travelling south of Egyptian capital Cairo.

A large number of the victims were reported to be children, including a two-year-old girl.

Announcing the strikes, Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi insisted he would “not hesitate in striking terror camps anywhere”, whether inside his country or outside.

In a message to US president Donald Trump, the Egyptian leader added: “You have said that your priority is to confront terrorism, and I trust you are capable of doing that.”

