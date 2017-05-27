The indoctrination continues. Update to this previous story.

Via Lincoln Journal Star:

Six parents have sued the San Diego school district, alleging that its anti-Islamophobia campaign favors Islam over other religions and grants special protections to Muslim students.

Charles LiMandri, an attorney for the parents, called the campaign a “politically correct solution to a problem that does not exist.”

The plan drew little attention when the board approved it 4-0 on April 4, with one member absent. Public comments from staff and community members were uniformly positive. Pushback gradually spread in conservative media and on social media, with many critics calling it an unwanted intrusion of Muslim beliefs and culture.

The San Diego Unified School District said Thursday that it does not comment on pending litigation but district officials have vigorously defended the plan in recent weeks, saying bullying of Muslim students was pervasive and vastly underreported. As criticism mounted, the district posted extensive explanations on its website, saying it wasn’t endorsing Islam and that its initiative responded to community concerns expressed last summer about the safety of Muslim students.

