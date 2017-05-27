Little Caesars uses free range pepperoni.

Via WXYZ:

A man in Dearborn has filed a lawsuit against Little Caesars, he’s seeking a class-action status and $100 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, Mohamad Bazzi accidentally ate a portion of a pepperoni pizza after he was led to believe it consisted of halal meat. Bazzi is a Muslim, and eating pork is against his religion.

Little Caesars issued the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“Little Caesars cherishes our customers from all religions and cultures, and the communities we serve are very important to us. While we can’t comment on pending litigation, we take this claim very seriously. At this time, we believe it is without merit.”

The lawsuit was filed on the eve of Ramadan — the Muslim holy month which starts Friday evening. During Ramadan Muslims that observe the holiday are not allowed to eat from sunrise to sundown. Pork, however, is strictly forbidden by Islamic law at all times.

Bazzi initially filed a police report in March.

He returned to the same store this week, according to the lawsuit, seeking to purchase a halal pepperoni pizza again.

Keep reading…