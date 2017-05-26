That and selling arms to Saudi Arabia, Iran’s deadly enemy, when Iran is Russia’s proxy in the Middle East also doesn’t fit the theory. Indeed, no one has done more to help the Russians and Russian interests over the past several years than flexible Barack Obama.

Via Daily Caller:

In a move that undermines claims that he is controlled by the Kremlin, President Donald Trump will keep in place sanctions that the Obama administration imposed against Russia as punishment for Moscow’s alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election.

The Trump administration is currently conducting a full review its Russia policy, but the president will continue the sanctions, top White House economic advisor Gary Cohn said Friday. The U.S. enacted the measures a month before Trump took office, and administration critics have fretted he would lift the sanctions in an effort to draw Washington closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

