Still bitter…

Via Daily Caller:

The third-party candidates who ran for president in 2016 are “crazy,” according to Hillary Clinton.

The Democrat used the pejorative to describe the outsiders who challenged her and Donald Trump during an interview for a profile at New York magazine.

Clinton lamented what she sees as left-wing news outlets hiring right-leaning pundits in order to appeal to conservative viewers.

“When I mention MSNBC’s hiring of conservatives including George Will, and The New York Times’ new climate-change-skeptic opinion columnist, Bret Stephens, her brow furrows,” NY magazine’s Rebecca Traister writes.

“Why…would…you…do…that?” Clinton responded.

“Sixty-six million people voted for me, plus, you know, the crazy third-party people,” she continued.

