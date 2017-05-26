Resistance…

The son of a Democratic U.S. senator and seven others have been charged after smoke bombs and pepper spray were used at a pro-Donald Trump rally inside the Minnesota Capitol in March.

Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, of Minneapolis, is charged with a gross misdemeanor and two misdemeanors, according to the St. Paul city attorney. He is a son of Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Francis Thomas Sagermerek, of St. Paul, 29, and Anton William Bueckert, 26, of Ontario, Canada, with using tear gas to immobilize, a felony, and third-degree riot, a gross misdemeanor. Bueckert is also charged with felony-level obstructing legal process by interfering with a peace officer.

