Well said.

Donald Trump condemned the “terrorists” who opened fire on a Egyptian bus carrying Coptic Christians, killing at least 28 people and injuring dozens more.

“Terrorists are engaged in a war against civilization, and it is up to all who value life to confront and defeat this evil,” Trump said in a statement issued by the White House Friday. “This merciless slaughter of Christians in Egypt tears at our hearts and grieves our souls. Wherever innocent blood is spilled, a wound is inflicted upon humanity. But this attack also steels our resolve to bring nations together for the righteous purpose of crushing the evil organizations of terror, and exposing their depraved, twisted, and thuggish ideology.

